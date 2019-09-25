Coalition of ex-rebels exits dialogue on Mali's peace deal

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A coalition of former rebels in Mali says it is withdrawing from a political dialogue meant to implement a 2015 peace agreement in the troubled West African nation.

Spokesman Mossa Ag Attaher on Wednesday said the decision by the Coordination of Movements of Azawad is in response to comments by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita indicating that certain parts of the fragile accord could be revisited.

Mali's minister for national reconciliation, Lassine Bouare, told The Associated Press he would not comment on the withdrawal.

The coalition includes ethnic Arabs and Tuaregs who seek autonomy in northern Mali.

Its withdrawal is the latest challenge to the implementation of the peace deal, which was signed after turmoil that began when mutinous soldiers overthrew the president in 2012.

Extremists quickly exploited the power vacuum.