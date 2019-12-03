City says no to Dutch New Year’s Eve beach towering infernos

-FILE- In this Jan. 1, 2019, file image, the remains of a giant bonfire, left, are seen on the beach in Scheveningen, near The Hague. The two giant fires that have for years lit up beaches in The Hague on New Year's Eve will not be lit this year after the city's municipality refused to grant permits for the towering infernos. The decision came after one of the fires sent a blizzard of glowing embers across a seaside suburb on Dec. 31 2018. less -FILE- In this Jan. 1, 2019, file image, the remains of a giant bonfire, left, are seen on the beach in Scheveningen, near The Hague. The two giant fires that have for years lit up beaches in The Hague on New ... more Photo: Mike Corder, AP Photo: Mike Corder, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close City says no to Dutch New Year’s Eve beach towering infernos 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The two giant fires that have for years lit up beaches in The Hague on New Year’s Eve won’t be ignited this year after the city’s municipality refused to grant permits for the towering infernos.

Tuesday’s decision came after one of the fires sent a blizzard of glowing embers across a seaside suburb on Dec. 31, causing widespread damage.

An investigation later found the blazing pile of wooden pallets on the popular Scheveningen beach was at least 45 meters (150 feet) tall, 10 meters (33 feet) higher than agreed with the municipality.

In anticipation of the municipality’s refusal to grant permits, organizers of the other fire, on the beach near the Duindorp neighborhood, last week said they wouldn’t build a fire this year, a decision that sparked days of rioting.