City in Congo's Ebola outbreak attacked by militia; 7 dead

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say a city at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak has come under attack by militia fighters.

Maj. Mak Hazukay says at least seven Mai-Mai fighters were killed Wednesday morning in Butembo. Others say the death toll could be higher.

Violence in the region has brought many Ebola response efforts to a halt. Doctors without Borders and other international aid organizations already have pulled out of Butembo.

Health experts warn that because of security issues it has been difficult getting into some areas to vaccinate those most at risk.

Last month an attack on a hospital in Butembo killed a Cameroonian epidemiologist working for the World Health Organization.