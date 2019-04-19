Christian pilgrims march through Jerusalem for Good Friday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims and clergy members are marching through the ancient alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City, retracing Jesus' path to crucifixion in observation of Good Friday.

The faithful carried wooden crosses on their shoulders and sang hymns to mark one of Christianity's holiest days.

The march launched from the Monastery of the Flagellation, where tradition says Jesus was flogged, continued down the cobblestone Via Dolorosa and will conclude at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Catholic and Orthodox Christians believe Jesus was buried before his resurrection on what is celebrated as Easter Sunday.

This year's confluence of Good Friday and the Jewish holiday of Passover has led to a festive atmosphere in Jerusalem. Jewish residents rushed to complete their preparations for the ritual of Seder dinner Friday night.