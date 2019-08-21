Chinese foreign minister meets Japanese, Korean counterparts

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea are meeting in Beijing as they seek to encourage progress on North Korean denuclearization.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday that China will work with the two countries to maintain multilateralism and free trade and commit to the region's stability.

Wang hosted a round-table meeting with Japan's Taro Kono and South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha.

Relations between Japan and South Korea have been tense since Japan tightened export controls on key materials for South Korea's semiconductor industry and decided to downgrade the nation's trade status.

Seoul accuses Tokyo of weaponizing trade to retaliate for political rows over wartime history.

China is North Korea's most important ally and has argued that steps by Pyongyang depend on security assurances from Seoul and Washington.