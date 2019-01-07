China upbeat ahead of US trade talks, but differences large

BEIJING (AP) — China has sounded a positive note ahead of trade talks with Washington, but economists warn they face lengthy wrangling over technology and the future of their economic relationship.

Both sides have expressed interest in settling their tariff battle over Beijing's technology ambitions. Yet neither has indicated its stance has changed despite a Dec. 1 agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to postpone further increases.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said American and Chinese envoys will have "positive and constructive discussions" during meetings Monday and Tuesday.

Trump imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Beijing responded with penalties on $110 billion of American goods.