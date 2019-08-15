China threatens retaliation if US tariff hikes go ahead

BEIJING (AP) — China has threatened retaliation if Washington goes ahead with more planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports on Sept. 1.

The government says Beijing will take unspecified "necessary countermeasures" but gave no details.

President Donald Trump says he plans to impose 10% duties on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports in a fight over trade and technology.

The Chinse announcement made no mention of Trump's decision to postpone penalties on about 60% of those goods until December.