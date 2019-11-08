China's trade with US shrinks in October

BEIJING (AP) — China's trade with the United States contracted again in October despite optimism about a possible deal aimed at ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth.

Government data Friday showed Chinese imports of U.S. goods fell 14.3% from a year earlier while exports to the United States sank 16.2%.

The two sides announced a tentative agreement Oct. 12 that prompted President Donald Trump to suspend a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods. But penalties already imposed remained in place, depressing trade in goods from American soybeans to medical equipment.

China's global exports sank 0.9% from a year earlier while imports were off 6.4%, adding to signs of weakening domestic demand.