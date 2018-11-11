China's annual shopping frenzy shatters another record

Jack Ma, Alibaba's chairman uses his smart phone to record the start of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival held in Shanghai, China, early Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

Workers countdown to the start of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival held in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

A board makes a milestone of sales passing the RMB10 billion or US$1.4 billion mark minutes into the start of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival held in Shanghai, China, early Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

Jack Ma, Alibaba's chairman, leaves after the start of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival held in Shanghai, China, early Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.





SHANGHAI (AP) — Shoppers in China have once again broken records after spending more than $14 billion within the first two hours of an annual online buying frenzy.

Now in its 10th year, the clamor for deals and discounts known as Singles Day was heralded with characteristic fanfare by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which has turned an unofficial holiday for people without romantic partners into a yearly windfall for digital retailers.

A massive screen at Alibaba's gala in Shanghai showed the surging sales numbers in real time: By 1 hour and 47 minutes after midnight, 100 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) in purchases had been made.

The spending deluge breaks from gloomy forecasts about the world's second-largest economy, which is struggling with a stock market slump and a tariff war with the U.S.