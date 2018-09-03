China's Xi promotes 'Belt and Road' as Africa growth tool

African delegates walk by a screen panel showing a footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business and industry representatives and the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 in Beijing, China.

African delegates walk by the logo of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on display at the venue in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

An African delegate talks with the Chinese women as they walk by the logo of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on display at the venue in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business and industry representatives and the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 in Beijing, China.







BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has promoted Beijing's initiative to build a "New Silk Road" of ports and other infrastructure as a development tool for Africa at a conference with African leaders.

Speaking to an audience of African businesspeople, Xi said Monday the "Belt and Road" initiative would bring "common prosperity" for China and Africa at a time when the global economy faces challenges from protectionism.

Africa is a key target of "Belt and Road," but some projects have prompted complaints about high costs and other problems.