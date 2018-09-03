-
African delegates walk by a screen panel showing a footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. African leaders will likely press their Chinese hosts at a conference this week to help narrow their trade deficits with Beijing by shifting more manufacturing to their continent, the chief executive of the biggest African bank said. less
Photo: Andy Wong, AP
Photo: Lintao Zhang, AP
African delegates walk by the logo of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on display at the venue in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. African leaders will likely press their Chinese hosts at a conference this week to help narrow their trade deficits with Beijing by shifting more manufacturing to their continent, the chief executive of the biggest African bank said. less
An African delegate talks with the Chinese women as they walk by the logo of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on display at the venue in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. African leaders will likely press their Chinese hosts at a conference this week to help narrow their trade deficits with Beijing by shifting more manufacturing to their continent, the chief executive of the biggest African bank said. less
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has promoted Beijing's initiative to build a "New Silk Road" of ports and other infrastructure as a development tool for Africa at a conference with African leaders.
Speaking to an audience of African businesspeople, Xi said Monday the "Belt and Road" initiative would bring "common prosperity" for China and Africa at a time when the global economy faces challenges from protectionism.
Africa is a key target of "Belt and Road," but some projects have prompted complaints about high costs and other problems.