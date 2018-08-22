China denies visa for BuzzFeed writer in likely retaliation

BEIJING (AP) — China has refused to renew the journalist visa for an American correspondent for BuzzFeed News in what appears to be punishment for her reporting on topics considered sensitive by the authorities.

Megha Rajagopalan tweeted Wednesday that the foreign ministry declined to issue her a new visa in May. She says they indicated it was a procedural issue and that they were unclear why.

Rajagopalan had reported extensively on human rights abuses and the plight of China's Uighur (WEE-gur) Muslim minority, among other subjects.

China's government sometimes delays or refuses to issue or renew visas for journalists if it is displeased with their reporting, their media outlets, or both.

Asked about Rajagopalan's case, the ministry responded with a statement Wednesday saying only that it handled such matters according to law.