China: Sanctions, criticism won't help settle Rohingya issue

BEIJING (AP) — China is denying it blocked action by the United Nations on the issue of Muslim Rohingya refugees, but says it doesn't believe sanctions or criticism of Myanmar's government will help resolve the crisis.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying's comments Tuesday came a day after investigators working for the U.N.'s top human rights body said Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya.

China is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council with veto power over whether the issue will be brought before the International Criminal Court. It has been reticent about condemning Myanmar's government during the crisis.

Hua said China believes the Rohingya issue has a complex historical, religious and ethnic background and China wishes to play a "constructive role" in finding a proper solution.