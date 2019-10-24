Chile's shaken government makes concessions after protests

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile's government is making more concessions as it tries to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances.

President Sebastián Piñera on Thursday announced a freeze on a 9.2% increase in electricity tariffs until the end of next year, a day after large protests and riots in the capital, Santiago.

Piñera acknowledged that economic measures aimed at easing public anger don't "solve all the problems," but he described them as "an important relief."

At least 18 people have died in violence that began after a 4-cent subway fare rise that the Chilean government said was needed to cope with rising oil prices and a weaker currency.

The protesters' agenda has expanded to include demands for improvements in education, health care and wages.