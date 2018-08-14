https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/world/article/Chile-10-people-killed-in-nursing-home-fire-13154692.php
Chile: 10 people killed in nursing home fire
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities say that at least 10 elderly people have been killed as a fire swept through a nursing home.
The fire took place early Tuesday at the Santa Marta nursing home about 320 miles (520 kilometers) south of the Chilean capital. Only three elderly women were rescued from the burning room.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.
