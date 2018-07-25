Charlotte city councilor OKs proposal at meeting: marriage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A week after the Charlotte City Council voted to support holding the 2020 Republican National Convention, it was time to consider another type of domestic partnership.

Boston dentist Vaibhav Bajaj took the lectern at the end of Monday's council meeting and asked councilmember Dimple Ajmera to marry him.

The Charlotte Observer reports that in a council vote marked by 10 abstentions, Ajmera singlehandedly passed the motion. On Twitter, the Democrat said her fiance "believes in bipartisan agreement," noting his proposal had "unanimous approval."

Ajmera is an Indian immigrant, who moved to the North Carolina city from California around six years ago. She was appointed to a council seat in January 2017, and elected to an at-large seat in November.

___

