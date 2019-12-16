Central African Republic ex-leader Bozize returns from exile

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The party of former Central African President Francois Bozize says he has returned home after nearly seven years in exile.

Bozize was ousted by a coalition of rebel groups back in March 2013 and has been living in Uganda.

Bertin Bea, the secretary-general of the party, told journalists Monday in the capital of Bangui that Bozize intends to address the nation in the coming days.

Bea didn't say how Bozize had returned, but a Central African court recently overturned an order prohibiting air companies from bringing Bozize to Bangui.

Supporters of Bozize say his overthrow ushered in one of the most violent periods in the country's history. Others, though, fear his return could cause political tensions to rise even more before next year's presidential election.