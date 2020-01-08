Security forces and others walk past the wreckage of vehicles after a vehicle bomb attack on a security checkpoint located near the presidential palace, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Security forces and others walk past the wreckage of vehicles after a vehicle bomb attack on a security checkpoint located near the presidential palace, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP