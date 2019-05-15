Extent of Notre Dame fire damage show in visit by Canada's Trudeau

Rubble lies below the Pieta sculpture and a cross inside the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits on Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Paris. (Philippe Lopez/Pool via AP) Rubble lies below the Pieta sculpture and a cross inside the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits on Wednesday May 15, 2019 in Paris. (Philippe Lopez/Pool via AP) Photo: Philippe Lopez, AP Photo: Philippe Lopez, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Extent of Notre Dame fire damage show in visit by Canada's Trudeau 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — A month after a fire engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral, workers are still trying to ensure the edifice is safe enough for the restoration process to begin, French Culture Minister Franck Riester said.

Riester and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore hard hats for a visit Wednesday inside the Gothic church.

Trudeau said he wanted to show Canadians' solidarity "toward our French cousins." After the devastating April 15 fire, he said one "can't help but marvel at how so much was saved."

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral a month on from the fire French officials have allowed cameras to film inside Notre-Dame Cathedral nearly one month after a fire destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire. Now Playing: Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral a month on from the fire AD:

Operations to secure and conserve the cathedral must be completed before restoration works can start, Riester said, adding that robots were removing gravel from within to be examined both by ministry experts and police seeking clues about the fire's origin.

Most paintings, relics and the Crown of Thorns purported to have been worn by Jesus at his crucifixion are being conserved at the Louvre Museum. Several works still cannot be accessed, though they are safe, the culture minister said.

A collection of funds for the restoration has so far brought in about 850 million euros (952.2 million dollars), he said.

"It's way too early to know if we have enough money or even too much money to restore Notre Dame of Paris," Riester said. He noted there can be a difference between pledges and what is actually provided, and added that with no "diagnostic" of the damage, a price of the restoration work isn't yet known.

"The needs are obviously colossal," he said.