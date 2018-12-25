Bus crash on university campus in Iran kills 7 students

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state TV says a bus overturned on a university campus, killing seven students and injuring 28.

It says the crash happened Tuesday at Azad University in Tehran, which is nestled in the foothills of the Alborz Mountains.

Iran suffers from a high rate of traffic accidents, with an estimated 17,000 casualties every year. The toll is widely blamed on poor safety, the presence of older vehicles and the inadequacy of emergency services.