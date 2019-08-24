Britain's leader says trade deal with US won't be easy

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Biarritz lighthouse, southwestern France, ahead of a working dinner Saturday, Aug.24, 2019. Shadowed by the threat of global recession, a U.S. trade war with China and the possibility of one against Europe, the posturing by leaders of the G-7 rich democracies began well before they stood together for a summit photo. less French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Biarritz lighthouse, southwestern France, ahead of a working dinner Saturday, Aug.24, 2019. Shadowed by the threat ... more Photo: Francois Mori, AP Photo: Francois Mori, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Britain's leader says trade deal with US won't be easy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that while getting a trade deal with the United State won't be "plain sailing" because of barriers to British goods in American markets.

Speaking Saturday as he flew to France for the Group of Seven meeting, Johnson cited beef and lamb, pillows and tape measures as some of the British goods that struggle in U.S. markets for bureaucratic reasons.

Johnson says that pork pies, for example, "are currently unable to enter the U.S. market because of, I don't know, some sort of Food and Drug Administration restriction."

The prime minister says he raised the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on the eve of the summit. Johnson and Trump are to meet Sunday.

Johnson says some sectors of the UK economy, such as the National Health Service, would remain completely off limits as far as any trade deal with America goes.