Brazil top court prevents investigation into US journalist

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, left, reaches out to pat his son's head during an act in support of Greenwald at the Brazilian Press Association headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 30 , 2019. Brazil's president has raised the possibility of jail for Greenwald a few days after members of his party said the American's Brazil-based internet publication was "aligned with criminal hackers" for reporting on hacked phone calls.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's top court says that officials can't investigate U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald for his work or protecting confidential sources — a ruling that's being praised by press rights groups.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Friday the ruling by Justice Gilmar Mendes "reinforces the principle of confidentiality of sources, which is paramount to the protection of a free press".

Greenwald is the co-founder of The Intercept Brasil, a news website that has published a series of reports raising questions about whether Brazil's justice minister improperly consulted with prosecutors when he was a judge.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sharply criticized Greenwald for the reports and suggested he should be jailed.