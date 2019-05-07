Brazil's Bolsonaro signs decree easing gun laws

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press after signing a second decree that eases gun restrictions, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The decree opens Brazil's market to guns and ammunition made outside of Brazil according to a summary of the decree. Gun owners can now buy between 1,000 -5,000 rounds of ammunition per year depending on their license, up from 50 rounds. Lower-ranking military members can now carry guns after 10 years of service.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro is loosening Brazil's strict gun laws with a new decree, delivering on a campaign promise to make it easier for Brazilians to buy guns and ammunition.

The far right president signed the decree in a ceremony Tuesday night surrounded by supporting lawmakers who applauded and made finger-gun gestures with their hands.

The decree opens Brazil to guns and ammunition made outside the South American country, according to a summary of the decree. Gun owners can now buy between 1,000 and 5,000 rounds of ammunition per year depending on their license, up from 50 rounds. Lower-ranking military members can now carry guns after 10 years of service.

To own a gun in Brazil, citizens must pass a series of requirements including a psychological screening and a safety course.