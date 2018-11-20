Bosnia's 3-member presidency takes office after Oct. vote

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia has inaugurated the country's three-member presidency after last month's election with nationalist politicians dominating a body designed to heal the country's ethnic divide.

The presidency includes a Muslim, a Serb and a Croat politician. It is part of Bosnia's complex administration established in peace accords that ended the 1992-95 war by creating a Muslim-Croat and a Serb entity joined by central institutions.

The presidency members were elected at the Oct. 7 general election.

They include pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik who has advocated eventual separation of the Serbs from Bosnia. Dodik took office Tuesday along with Muslim politician Sefik Dzaferovic and Bosnian Croat Zeljko Komsic, considered the only moderate among the three.

Dodik says the new presidency members should establish cooperation that will be "effective."