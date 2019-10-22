Bosnia police stop migrants from reaching northwest area

Migrants wait in line to receive aid from the Red Cross at the Vucijak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Authorities in the town of Bihac on Monday stopped the delivery of water supplies to the Vucjak camp saying they want to draw attention to the problems in the camp set up on a former landfill and near mine fields from the 1992-95 war. less Migrants wait in line to receive aid from the Red Cross at the Vucijak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Authorities in the town of Bihac on Monday stopped the delivery of ... more Photo: Eldar Emric, AP Photo: Eldar Emric, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Bosnia police stop migrants from reaching northwest area 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have pulled dozens of migrants off a train to prevent them from reaching a northwestern part of the country where an overcrowded tent camp remains without water supplies for a second day in a row.

Hundreds of migrants staying at the Vucjak camp outside the town of Bihac could be seen on Tuesday carrying plastic bottles filled with water they got from residents in the vicinity.

Bihac authorities on Monday cut the camp's water supplies to pressure the Bosnian government to help relocate thousands of migrants who are stuck in the area near the border with European Union member Croatia while trying to reach Western Europe.

To stop a further influx, police overnight disembarked migrants traveling on a Bihac-bound train and bused them away from the town.