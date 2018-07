In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, a parishioner prays next to windows and curtains pierced with bullet holes, at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church that was attacked recently by pro-government groups, in Managua, Nicaragua. "These holes in the walls, the Christ, the side chapel, the windows, are going to stay this way as proof of the pain of the Nicaraguan people," said the church's vicar. "If it's repaired, it's like nothing happened." less