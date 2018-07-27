Bishops bloodied, churches besieged in Nicaragua crackdown
Christopher Sherman, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 1of/14
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 14
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes pauses during an interview where he talks about the unrest in his country, in Managua, Nicaragua. Earlier this month a mob of pre-government supporters attacked Brenes as he and other bishops tried to enter the Basilica San Sebastian in the normally sleepy town of Diriamba. less
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes pauses during an interview where he talks about the unrest in his country, in Managua, Nicaragua. Earlier this month a mob of pre-government ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 2 of 14
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, a moto-taxi drives past the San Sebastian Basilica, that has been defaced with a message that reads in Spanish: "My commander stays," an allusion to President Daniel Ortega, in Diriamba, Nicaragua. The message was left by the Juventud Sandinista, the pro-government youth organization that has acted as shock troops against protesters calling for the ouster of Ortega. less
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, a moto-taxi drives past the San Sebastian Basilica, that has been defaced with a message that reads in Spanish: "My commander stays," an allusion to President Daniel Ortega, ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 3 of 14
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, Rev. Cesar Alberto Castillo, parish priest at the San Sebastian Basilica, pauses during an interview, in Diriamba, Nicaragua. This month has seen a spate of violent attacks on the Roman Catholic Church in Nicaragua, including the San Sebastian Basilica. less
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, Rev. Cesar Alberto Castillo, parish priest at the San Sebastian Basilica, pauses during an interview, in Diriamba, Nicaragua. This month has seen a spate of violent attacks ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 4 of 14
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo. Rev. Erick Alvarado kneels in the chapel altar inside the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, Nicaragua. Alvarado said police have yet to come to investigate the July 13-14 overnight attack on the church that is still pocked from hundreds of bullet impacts. less
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo. Rev. Erick Alvarado kneels in the chapel altar inside the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, Nicaragua. Alvarado said police have yet to come to investigate the July ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 5 of 14
This Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, shows a painting of Jesus Christ pierced with bullet holes as seen through an entrance point of a bullet hole in a window of the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, Nicaragua. For nearly 15 hours overnight on July 13-14, heavily armed pro-government groups fired on the church while about 100 student protesters who had been forced out of the nearby university lay under pews in the main sanctuary. less
This Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, shows a painting of Jesus Christ pierced with bullet holes as seen through an entrance point of a bullet hole in a window of the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 6 of 14
This Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo shows a gold-plated box in which the Eucharist is reserved marred with two bullet holes, in the chapel inside the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, Nicaragua. Considered the most sacred part of the church, the chapel sustained the heaviest fire when it came under attack by heavily armed pro-government groups in mid-July. less
This Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo shows a gold-plated box in which the Eucharist is reserved marred with two bullet holes, in the chapel inside the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, Nicaragua. ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 7 of 14
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, a parishioner prays next to windows and curtains pierced with bullet holes, at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church that was attacked recently by pro-government groups, in Managua, Nicaragua. "These holes in the walls, the Christ, the side chapel, the windows, are going to stay this way as proof of the pain of the Nicaraguan people," said the church's vicar. "If it's repaired, it's like nothing happened." less
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, a parishioner prays next to windows and curtains pierced with bullet holes, at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church that was attacked recently by pro-government groups, in ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 8 of 14
FILE - In this July 16, 2018 file photo, friends and family carry the coffin containing the remains of Gerald Vasquez, an engineering student who was killed while manning a barricade near the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, in Managua, Nicaragua. For nearly 15 hours overnight on July 13-14, heavily armed pro-government groups fired on the church while about 100 student protesters who had been forced out of the nearby university lay under pews in the main sanctuary. Vazquez died on the rectory floor. less
FILE - In this July 16, 2018 file photo, friends and family carry the coffin containing the remains of Gerald Vasquez, an engineering student who was killed while manning a barricade near the Jesus of Divine ... more
Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP
Image 9 of 14
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, a woman receives a blessing from Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes outside the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, which recently came under attack by heavily armed pro-government groups, in Managua, Nicaragua. "We realized that the people weren't coming," Brenes said, so many parishes in Nicaragua have stopped scheduling Masses in the evenings because that's when police and armed pro-Ortega mobs rule the streets. less
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, a woman receives a blessing from Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes outside the Jesus of Divine Mercy church, which recently came under attack by heavily armed pro-government groups, ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 10 of 14
FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, leaders of the Roman Catholic Church look down as Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes reads a statement suspending talks between the opposition and the government, in Managua, Nicaragua. The dialogue quickly broke down when it became clear President Daniel Ortega would not entertain the idea of moving up elections scheduled for 2021. less
FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, leaders of the Roman Catholic Church look down as Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes reads a statement suspending talks between the opposition and the government, in Managua, ... more
Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP
Image 11 of 14
FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrives to a rally marking the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista victory ousting the Somoza dictatorship, in Managua, Nicaragua. In his speech, Ortega accused bishops of being in league with coup-mongers calling for his ouster, and allowing weapons to be stockpiled in churches. less
FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrives to a rally marking the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista victory ousting the Somoza dictatorship, in Managua, Nicaragua. In ... more
Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP
Image 12 of 14
FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file photo, supporters of President Daniel Ortega gather at the Juan Pablo II Plaza, to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, in Managua, Nicaragua. The country marked the ouster of dictator Anastasio Somoza, despite an ongoing political crisis that has seen hundreds killed in a government crackdown on protesters seeking Ortega's exit from office. less
FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file photo, supporters of President Daniel Ortega gather at the Juan Pablo II Plaza, to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, in Managua, Nicaragua. The ... more
Photo: Alfredo Zuniga, AP
Image 13 of 14
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, Rev. Cesar Alberto Castillo officiates a Catholic Mass in Diriamba, Nicaragua, at the San Sebastian Basilica where a groups of priest, bishops and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes were recently attacked by pro-government mobs. The church, essentially the last independent institution trusted by a large portion of Nicaraguans, now has a target on its back. less
In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, Rev. Cesar Alberto Castillo officiates a Catholic Mass in Diriamba, Nicaragua, at the San Sebastian Basilica where a groups of priest, bishops and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
Image 14 of 14
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes pauses during an interview where he speaks on Nicaragua's unrest, in his home in Managua, Nicaragua. The 69-year-old cleric recalled how as a young priest decades ago he once harbored youths who supported Daniel Ortega's Sandinista Front when they were pursued by then-dictator Anastasio Somoza's national guard. less
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes pauses during an interview where he speaks on Nicaragua's unrest, in his home in Managua, Nicaragua. The 69-year-old cleric recalled how as a young ... more
Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP
DIRIAMBA, Nicaragua (AP) — A pro-government mob shoved, punched and scratched at Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and other Catholic leaders as they tried to enter the Basilica San Sebastian. "Murderers!" people shouted. An auxiliary bishop was slashed on the arm with some sort of sharp object.
The ugly scene in the normally sleepy town of Diriamba, an hour's drive south of Nicaragua's capital, was a dramatic example of how rapidly a wave of unrest has soured relations between the Roman Catholic Church and beleaguered President Daniel Ortega.
The church has tried to play a mediating role between Ortega's Sandinista government and protesters who have increasingly demanded his ouster amid demonstrations and clashes in which about 450 people have been slain.
Instead it finds itself increasingly targeted by Ortega and his backers.