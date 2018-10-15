Bavarian voters punish Merkel allies in state election

Horst Seehofer, German Interior Minister and Chairman of the Christian Social Union, CSU, arrives for a statement in the state parliament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after his party lost in he Bavarian state election. less Horst Seehofer, German Interior Minister and Chairman of the Christian Social Union, CSU, arrives for a statement in the state parliament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after his party lost in he ... more Photo: Kerstin Joensson, AP

Horst Seehofer, German Interior Minister and Chairman of the Christian Social Union, CSU, gives a statement in the state parliament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after his party lost in he Bavarian state election. less Horst Seehofer, German Interior Minister and Chairman of the Christian Social Union, CSU, gives a statement in the state parliament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after his party lost in he Bavarian ... more Photo: Kerstin Joensson, AP

Bavarian governor Markus Soeder reacts during his first appearance after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Michel Kappeler/dpa via AP) Bavarian governor Markus Soeder reacts during his first appearance after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Michel Kappeler/dpa via AP) Photo: Michel Kappeler, AP

Party leaders Robert Habeck, left, and Anton Hofreiter, right, celebrate on the election party of the Green party in the state parliament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after the polling stations for the Bavarian state elections have closed. less Party leaders Robert Habeck, left, and Anton Hofreiter, right, celebrate on the election party of the Green party in the state parliament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after the polling stations ... more Photo: Kerstin Joensson, AP

Supporters of the Social Democratic Party SPD react after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Supporters of the Social Democratic Party SPD react after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Photo: Daniel Karmann, AP

Young men in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive at a polling station for the Bavarian state elections in Maisach, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Young men in traditional Bavarian clothes arrive at a polling station for the Bavarian state elections in Maisach, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer leaves after a TV interview after the Bavaria state election in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Lukas Barth-Tuttas/pool photo via AP) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer leaves after a TV interview after the Bavaria state election in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Lukas Barth-Tuttas/pool photo via AP) Photo: Lukas Barth-Tuttas, AP

Bavarian governor Markus Soeder waves during his first appearance after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Michel Kappeler/dpa via AP) Bavarian governor Markus Soeder waves during his first appearance after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Michel Kappeler/dpa via AP) Photo: Michel Kappeler, AP

From left, Horst Seehofer, Chairman of the Christian Social Union party (CSU), Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and Bavarian State Governor Markus Soeder answer questions prior to a election campaign Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Munich. less From left, Horst Seehofer, Chairman of the Christian Social Union party (CSU), Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and Bavarian State Governor Markus Soeder answer questions prior to a election ... more Photo: Matthias Schrader, AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint press conference as part of a meeting with Slovenia's Prime Minister Marjan Sarec at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint press conference as part of a meeting with Slovenia's Prime Minister Marjan Sarec at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Photo: Michael Sohn, AP

Faction leader Anton Hofreiter, top candidates Ludwig Hartmann and Katharina Schulze and party chairman Robert Habeck, from left, celebrate after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) less Faction leader Anton Hofreiter, top candidates Ludwig Hartmann and Katharina Schulze and party chairman Robert Habeck, from left, celebrate after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, ... more Photo: Sven Hoppe, AP

Robert Habeck, chairman of the Green party, smiles after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Robert Habeck, chairman of the Green party, smiles after the first exit polls for the Bavarian state election in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Photo: Sven Hoppe, AP





















Photo: Kerstin Joensson, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Bavarian voters punish Merkel allies in state election 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative allies lost their absolute majority in Bavaria's state parliament by a wide margin in a regional election Sunday, a result that could cause more turbulence within the national government.

The Christian Social Union took 37.2 percent of the vote, down from 47.7 percent five years ago. It was the party's worst performance since 1950 in a state vote in Bavaria, which it has traditionally dominated.

Constant squabbling in Merkel's national government and a power struggle at home have weighed on the CSU. It is traditionally a touch more right-wing than the chancellor's party and has taken a hard-line on migration, clashing with Merkel on the issue.

There were gains for parties to its left and right. The Greens won 17.5 percent to secure second place, double their support in 2013. The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, entered the state legislature with 10.2 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the center-left Social Democrats, Merkel's other national coalition partner in Berlin, finished in fifth place with a disastrous 9.7 percent, less than half what they received in 2013 and their worst in the state since World War II.

The CSU has governed Bavaria, the prosperous southeastern state that is home to some 13 million of Germany's 82 million people, for more than six decades.

Needing coalition partners to govern is itself a major setback for the party, which exists only in Bavaria and held an absolute majority in the state parliament for all but five of the past 56 years.

"Of course this isn't an easy day for the CSU," the state's governor, Markus Soeder, told supporters in Munich, adding that the party accepted the "painful" result "with humility."

Pointing to goings-on in Berlin, Soeder said, "It's not so easy to uncouple yourself from the national trend completely."

Still, he stressed that the CSU emerged as the state's strongest party with a mandate to form the next Bavarian government.

He said his preference was for a center-right coalition. That would see the CSU partner with the Free Voters, a local conservative rival that made modest gains to win 11.6 percent.

The Greens, traditionally bitter opponents of the CSU with a more liberal approach to migration and an emphasis on environmental issues, are another possible partner. A pro-business party, the Free Democrats, scraped into the state legislature with 5.1 percent support but won't be needed to form a coalition.

The CSU has long leveraged its strength at the state level to punch above its weight in national politics. In Berlin, the party is one of three in Merkel's federal coalition government along with its conservative sister, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and the Social Democrats.

That government has been notable largely for internal squabbling since it took office in March. The CSU leader, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, has often played a starring role.

Back in Bavaria, a long-running CSU power struggle saw the 69-year-old Seehofer give up his job as state governor earlier this year to Soeder, a younger and sometimes bitter rival.

Seehofer has sparred with Merkel about migration on and off since 2015, when he assailed her decision to leave Germany's borders open as refugees and others crossed the Balkans.

They argued in June over whether to turn back small numbers of asylum-seekers at the German-Austrian border, briefly threatening to bring down the national government.

The interior minister also featured prominently in a coalition crisis last month over Germany's domestic intelligence chief, who was accused of playing down recent far-right violence against migrants.

Seehofer has faced widespread speculation lately that a poor Bavarian result would cost him his job. He told ZDF television his party's election performance had causes in both Berlin and Munich.

"Of course, I as party leader bear a share of responsibility for this result," Seehofer said, adding that he was prepared to discuss consequences for Sunday's outcome, but not immediately.

It remains to be seen whether and how the Bavarian result will affect the national government's stability or Merkel's long-term future.

Any aftershocks may be delayed because another state election is coming Oct. 28 in neighboring Hesse, where conservative Volker Bouffier is defending the 19-year hold of Merkel's CDU on the governor's office. Bouffier has criticized the CSU for diminishing people's trust in Germany's conservatives.

The CDU's general secretary, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said the party must show discipline and focus on Hesse. She acknowledged that the national government's woes have been unhelpful.

"It is totally undisputed that the way we have treated each other in the coalition, and also the way we argued with each other in the summer, was anything but inspiring for the state election in Bavaria," she said.