TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday amid doubts on the prospects for resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 0.2 percent in morning trading to 22,158.35, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 percent to 6,290.00. But South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 percent to 2,255.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, inching up less than 0.1 percent to 27,610.20, and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.6 percent at 2,714.12. Shares were higher in Taiwan but lower in Singapore.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 rose 6.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,857.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 89.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,758.69. The Nasdaq composite recovered from a morning slide, adding 4.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,821.01. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks also rebounded, picking up 5.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,698.69.

TRADE TENSIONS: Investors are closely watching for any prospects for an end to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The costly, dueling tariffs between them are causing uncertainty in global markets. Hopes rose late last week on news that China will send an envoy to Washington this month to discuss a way out of the standoff before President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in November.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude added 4 cents to $65.46 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 10 cents to $72.11 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.96 yen from 110.54 yen late Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1517 from $1.1421.

