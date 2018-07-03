Austria says it's prepared to 'protect' its southern border

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's government says it's prepared to take unspecified measures to "protect" the country's southern border if neighboring Germany implements a plan to reject some migrants at its frontier.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, his vice chancellor and interior minister said Tuesday the deal to end a crisis in the German government suggests "Germany wants to take national measures to tackle migration flows."

If that becomes the German government's position, they said Austria "is prepared in particular to take measures to protect our southern borders" with Italy and Slovenia.

The German compromise calls for "transit centers" on the German-Austrian border, with asylum-seekers who previously applied for protection in another European Union country being sent back to that nation, or returned to Austria under an agreement with Vienna.