Australian supermarket giants cutting back on plastics

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians will find fewer plastics on the shelves at Woolworths and Coles stores.

The supermarket giants on Monday announced new goals to reduce plastic products and packaging in response to customers wanting a greener shopping experience.

Woolworths says all its stores in Australia and New Zealand will no longer sell plastic straws by the end of this year. It also will offer reusable shopping bags when it phases out plastic shopping bags on June 20, and will expand its program to remove plastic wrap from fruit and vegetable for another 80 products.

Coles has set a 2020 deadline to make its packaging recyclable and cut food waste by half.

The European Union has proposed banning plastic products, like straws, to reduce litter spoiling beaches and ocean beds.