  • Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The beleaguered prime minister warned he will quit Parliament on Friday if his disgruntled party continues to try to oust him, forcing a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority or push his successor into immediately calling general elections. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) Photo: Lukas Coch, AP / AAP
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia appears set to get its sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, which would continue an era of extraordinary political instability.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia's second female prime minister.

Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former cabinet minister.

Dutton supporter Mathias Cormann says he is confident that the meeting of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party will go ahead. A complication had been finding 43 lawmakers to sign a petition demanding a change of leader.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the signatures as proof that most of his government had lost faith in him.

Turnbull won't contest the leadership ballot.