Australia continues bid to return IS suspect from Turkey

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian prime minister says his government will not give up its quest to prosecute an Australian Islamic State group suspect despite a Turkish court rejecting an extradition application.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he is disappointed that the Criminal Court in the southern city of Kilis on Thursday rejected Australia's request to extradite Australian citizen Neil Prakash.

Turnbull on Friday described the 27-year-old alleged militant recruiter as a threat to Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Prakash has been in Turkish custody near the border with Syria since 2016, after he attempted to enter Turkey with false documents.

He faces a potential life sentence if convicted in Australia of terrorism offenses.