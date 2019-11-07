Auschwitz survivor becomes symbol of tensions in Italy

MILAN (AP) — An Auschwitz survivor who is a senator-for-life in Italy unwittingly provoked one of the country's most intense confrontations with anti-Semitism since the end of its Fascist dictatorship during World War II.

In response to revelations that she receives a stream of online attacks each day, 89-year-old Liliana Segre called for the creation of a parliamentary commission to combat hate, racism and anti-Semitism. Parliament approved, but not without controversy.

Italy's right-wing parties abstained from last week's vote, a move that defied the kind of social consensus that's marked Italian post-war politics.

The vote, along with a round of racist chants in a soccer stadium, has focused attention on what observers say is a growing boldness in anti-Semitic and racist attitudes in Italy, and the role of politicians in sanctioning them.