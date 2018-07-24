Army commandos kill senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says 12 insurgents including a Taliban shadow governor and district chief have been killed in a military operation by Afghan commando units in northeastern Kapisa province.

Sharin Aqa Faqiri, spokesman for the army in northeastern Afghanistan, says Tuesday that Mullah Nasim Mushfaq, Taliban shadow governor for Kapisa, and Qari Esanullah, the shadow district chief for Tagab, were among those killed in the operation late Sunday night.

Faqiri said the senior Taliban leaders were in a meeting when they came under attack by ground forces supported by aircraft Tagab district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, confirmed the attack in a statement, saying a number of Taliban including the shadow governor and shadow district chief were killed in the attack.