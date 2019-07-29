Appeal in Guatemala seeks to nullify asylum deal with US

Demonstrators demand the resignation of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, one wearing a T-shirt of Morales as a clown, outside the Presidential House in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Demonstrators are protesting an agreement their government signed with Washington to require migrants passing through the Central American country to seek asylum there, rather than pushing on to the U.S. Before becoming president, Morales was a professional comedian. less Demonstrators demand the resignation of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, one wearing a T-shirt of Morales as a clown, outside the Presidential House in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Demonstrators ... more Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Appeal in Guatemala seeks to nullify asylum deal with US 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's human rights prosecutor is asking the country's Constitutional Court to nullify an agreement President Jimmy Morales' government signed with Washington on asylum for migrants.

The agreement would make it harder for many migrants to request asylum in the U.S.

Monday's appeal by Jordán Rodas argues that the deal was signed under threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who'd warned of possible reprisals against Guatemala.

Rodas is also asking for the removal and investigation of Foreign Minister Enrique Degenhart, who signed the document in Washington last week.

Before the signing, the Constitutional Court had ordered the government not to strike such a deal — a ruling it ignored.

Presidential spokesman Alfredo Brito says Morales' legal team is studying whether the agreement needs to be considered by Congress.