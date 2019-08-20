Another migrant jumps off rescue ship in desperate move

The Open Arms vessel with 107 migrants on board is anchored off the Sicilian vacation and fishing island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Open Arms on Monday suggested chartering a plane to fly to Spain the migrants blocked off the coast of Italy aboard its boat since early August, to end a stalemate with the Italian Interior minister Matteo Salvini, who won't let private rescue boats into his nation's ports.

MILAN (AP) — The Spanish humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms says another man had to be rescued after jumping into the sea as the stand-off with Italy, which won't permit it access to a port, entered its 19th day.

Open Arms described the situation on board Tuesday as "desperate," saying that a man threw himself into the water, trying to reach land that is in plain view, while at the same moment a woman suffered a panic attack.

The Open Arms captain previously informed Italian authorities that the crew of 17 could no longer control the situation on board, as frustrated migrants resort to fighting.

Italy's hard-line interior minister has refused port access to the ship, docked just off the island of Lampedusa, even though six other European countries have agreed to take the passengers.