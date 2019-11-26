Americans, Germans far apart in views of bilateral relations

BERLIN (AP) — A new study says Germans and Americans continue to have notably different perspectives on the relationship between their two countries: Americans are much more optimistic about the bilateral ties than Germans.

The Pew Research Center and the Koerber-Stiftung foundation say in a report Tuesday that almost three years into the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, three-quarters of Americans characterize the relationship with Germany as good. Nearly two-thirds of Germans see relations as bad.

Only 2% of Germans say the relationship with the U.S. is very good, compared to 13% of Americans.

Still, views have become more positive in Germany over the past year. The percentage of Germans who say the relationship between the United States and Germany is good has risen from 24% in 2018 to 34% this year.