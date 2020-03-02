Albania opposition supports president's anti-govt protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians rallied on Monday against the country's left-wing government, responding to a call from the president who accuses it of violating the constitution and of links to organized crime.

Ilir Meta’s protest was supported by the opposition, which wants fresh elections to resolve the political crisis.

Meta accuses Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party government of violating the country’s constitution by exceeding its powers, and also of taking his own powers by nominating candidates for the six vacant seats on the nine-person Constitutional Court.

The political turmoil comes as the Balkan nation of nearly 3 million people has been enacting reforms in hopes of getting a green light to launch EU membership talks.

Since taking the post three years ago Meta, former leader of the Socialist Movement for Integration Party, a small left-wing grouping now in opposition, has always been a vocal opponent of the government.

The Socialists, who dominate parliament, have launched impeachment proceedings against Meta, the first in post-communist Albania, stemming from his attempt to cancel last year’s municipal elections.

The parliament is expected to produce a report this month that will likely ask for Meta's ouster.