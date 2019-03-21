Albania opposition holds new rally, calls for early election

A protester flashes the victory sign as thousands of opposition supporters protest in Tirana, Albania on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Albanian opposition supporters clashed with police while trying to storm the parliament building Saturday in a protest against the government which they accuse of being corrupt and linked to organized crime.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A few thousand opposition protesters have gathered in front of Albania's parliament building calling for the government's resignation and an early election.

Thursday's rally is part of the center-right Democratic Party-led opposition's protests over the last month accusing the leftist Socialist Party government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of being corrupt and linked to organized crime. The government denies the allegations.

In previous rallies, opposition supporters have tried to enter the parliament or government buildings using smoke bombs and projectiles. Police have responded with tear gas.

The Socialists say the opposition isn't helping Albania's progress toward membership in the European Union.