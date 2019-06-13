Aid groups: Migrant humanitarian crisis looming in Bosnia

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 11, 2019, children play next to puddle in front of the abandoned building, now serving as a shelter in the northwestern Bosnian town of Bihac. Aid groups in Bosnia are finding it increasingly difficult to respond to the growing migration pressures, warning that the situation in one of Europe’s poorest and most volatile countries is speedily transforming into a fully-fledged humanitarian crisis. less In this photo taken Tuesday, June 11, 2019, children play next to puddle in front of the abandoned building, now serving as a shelter in the northwestern Bosnian town of Bihac. Aid groups in Bosnia are finding ... more Photo: Almir Alic, AP Photo: Almir Alic, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Aid groups: Migrant humanitarian crisis looming in Bosnia 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Aid groups are warning of a developing humanitarian crisis in Bosnia as more migrants make their way to one of Europe's poorest and most volatile countries.

Thousands of migrants are sleeping rough on the streets and the parks after trying to cross the border into Croatia but being pushed back into Bosnia.

Tensions are mounting, among the migrants themselves who are engaging in fights with each other, and with local residents in Bosnia. Aid groups say they are struggling to meet the needs of the migrants.