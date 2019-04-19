Ai Weiwei remembers disappearance of 43 Mexican students

People stand under the portraits of 43 college students who went missing in 2014 in an apparent massacre, by Chinese concept artist and government critic Ai Weiwei at the Contemporary Art University Museum (MUAC ) in Mexico City, Mexico, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Each portrait in the work of art titled "Reestablish Memories" is made out of lego blocks. less People stand under the portraits of 43 college students who went missing in 2014 in an apparent massacre, by Chinese concept artist and government critic Ai Weiwei at the Contemporary Art University Museum ... more Photo: Claudio Cruz, AP Photo: Claudio Cruz, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ai Weiwei remembers disappearance of 43 Mexican students 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's interest in studying human rights around the world led to his meeting with relatives of the 43 college students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014. That encounter led, in turn, to his new exhibit in Mexico's capital.

Ai has lived under house arrest in China and faced censorship because of his activism, even as his fame led to major exhibits in leading international museums, including the Tate Gallery in London and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

In Mexico, Ai chose a university museum to mount his exhibit dedicated to the case of the students from the teachers' college at Ayotzinapa in Guerrero state. He used students to assemble Legos into big, colorful portraits of the 43 missing young people.