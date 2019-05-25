Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills 24 people in 2 days

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Heavy flooding in Afghanistan killed at least 24 people and injured 11 others in the past 48 hours as a new wave of heavy rains swept parts of the country, Afghan officials said Saturday.

The flooding affected six of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, including the capital, Kabul, according to the Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs.

Around 500 people had been rescued in central Bamyan province's Sheber district.

Nationwide, floods destroyed over 220 homes and partially damaged 116 more over the past two days.

Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan this winter had cut off many areas. So far this year, around 150 people have died as heavy rains and flooding swept away homes in different provinces.