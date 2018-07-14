Afghan official says insurgents kill 11 soldiers in west

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 11 soldiers were killed when their checkpoint came under an attack by Insurgents in western Farah province.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says four other soldiers were wounded in the gun battle in Bala Buluk district. Mehri said nine insurgents were killed and 13 others wounded.

Mehri said a "large number" of insurgents launched an attack late Friday night and the battle continued into early Saturday.

The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for the attack but but Mehri blamed the group, which has recently stepped up assaults against Afghan security forces in the province.