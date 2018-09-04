Afghan official: Insurgents attack police checkpoint, kill 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least two police officers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by insurgents on the main highway in northwestern Badghis province.

Jamshid Shahabi, provincial governor's spokesman, says four other police were wounded in Tuesday's attack near Qala-i-Now, the provincial capital.

Shahabi says 11 insurgents were killed and 16 others were wounded the gun battle with police.

Three police vehicles were also burned by the insurgents, but right police were able to regain control of the area.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Badghis, but Taliban insurgents are active in the province and often launch attacks against the Afghan security forces.