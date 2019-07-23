Afghan government asks for clarification of Trump's remarks

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Afghan government asks for clarification of Trump's remarks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government is asking for clarification of President Donald Trump's statement that a military option could wipe out Afghanistan in the absence of a peaceful resolution to the country's 18-year war

Trump made the remarks Monday while meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose help he seeks in negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that would also see U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

Trump said he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days but this would also wipe "Afghanistan from the face of the earth."

President Ashraf Ghani's office is asking for clarification and says Afghanistan will never "allow any foreign power to determine its fate."

Tuesday's statement also underlines that cooperation and partnership with the U.S. is based on common interests and mutual respect.