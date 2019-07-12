AU envoy: Sudan military, protesters to sign political deal

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A top African Union diplomat says a political transition agreement between Sudan's military and a pro-democracy coalition is expected to be signed Saturday.

Mohammed el-Hassan Labat's announcement early Friday came just hours after the Sudanese military claimed it had thwarted a military coup attempt.

Ethiopian mediator Mahmoud Dirir told members of the press that the political declaration will be "debated on, discussed and signed at the same time."

The transition agreement sets up a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized.

The deal is meant to break the political deadlock that has gripped the country following the overthrow of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April.