A supporter leans on a wooden cross which reads "The truth will win" as he protests against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside Belmarsh Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The U.S. government and Assange will face off Monday over extradition, a decade after WikiLeaks infuriated American officials by publishing a trove of classified government documents. less
Photo: Matt Dunham, AP
FEBRUARY 21-27, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or
published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Gregorio Borgia in Rome.
