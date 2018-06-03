Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP Image 1 of / 25 Caption Close

Image 1 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth performs her Concordia character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a walk in Bucharest over the past week, during the International Living Statues Festival. less In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth performs her Concordia character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did that statue ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 2 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth applies make-up to his feet before performing in the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth applies make-up to his feet before performing in the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 3 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of The Netherlands' Levend Theater takes a selfie before performing her Angel character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to 30 thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of The Netherlands' Levend Theater takes a selfie before performing her Angel character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 4 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of The Netherlands' Levend Theater performs the Angel character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of The Netherlands' Levend Theater performs the Angel character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 5 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, artists of Romania's Masca theatre wear outfits inspired by famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi's iconic Endless Column, at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, artists of Romania's Masca theatre wear outfits inspired by famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi's iconic Endless Column, at the Living Statues International ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 6 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, Valentin Mihalache of Romania's Masca theatre performs his Christophe Contugi character, at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, Valentin Mihalache of Romania's Masca theatre performs his Christophe Contugi character, at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 7 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth speak during a break at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth speak during a break at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 8 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth, walks by Romanian police officers, before performing her Concordia character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a walk in Bucharest over the past week, during the International Living Statues Festival. less In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth, walks by Romanian police officers, before performing her Concordia character during the Living Statues International Festival, in ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 9 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, a child offers ice-cream to artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre performing "A day in the life of Ukrainians" at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. less In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, a child offers ice-cream to artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre performing "A day in the life of Ukrainians" at the Living Statues International Festival, in ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 10 of 25 In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Tania Met, of Spain's Gardener's theatre rehearses her moves for the Rosita character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Tania Met, of Spain's Gardener's theatre rehearses her moves for the Rosita character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 11 of 25 In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Portuguese artist Antonio Santos checks his make-up during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Portuguese artist Antonio Santos checks his make-up during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 12 of 25 In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Tania Met, of Spain's Gardener's theatre rehearses her moves for the Rosita character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Tania Met, of Spain's Gardener's theatre rehearses her moves for the Rosita character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 13 of 25 In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Tania Met, of Spain's Gardener's theatre rehearses her moves for the Rosita character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a walk in Bucharest over the past week, during the International Living Statues Festival. less In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Tania Met, of Spain's Gardener's theatre rehearses her moves for the Rosita character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 14 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Romania's Masca theatre has make-up applied to his face before performing at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Romania's Masca theatre has make-up applied to his face before performing at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 15 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, a woman looks at an artist of Romania's Masca theatre waiting to perform at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, a woman looks at an artist of Romania's Masca theatre waiting to perform at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 16 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre are backdropped religious paintings before performing at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a walk in Bucharest over the past week, during the International Living Statues Festival. less In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre are backdropped religious paintings before performing at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 17 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre is backdropped by a religious painting before performing her Yaroslavna character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. less In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre is backdropped by a religious painting before performing her Yaroslavna character during the Living Statues International ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 18 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre has make-up applied to her face by a colleague, before performing her Concordia character during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, an artist of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre has make-up applied to her face by a colleague, before performing her Concordia character during the Living Statues ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 19 of 25 An artist performs during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a walk in Bucharest over the past week, during the International Living Statues Festival. less An artist performs during the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 20 of 25 In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre apply make-up before performing in the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre apply make-up before performing in the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 21 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, Andrei Costin of Romania's Masca theatre performs his Rat Poison Vendor character, at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, Andrei Costin of Romania's Masca theatre performs his Rat Poison Vendor character, at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 22 of 25 In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre perform "A day in the life of Ukrainians" at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty thousand people enjoyed a week of street performances by reputed artists from eight countries in the "largest European festival of the genre". less In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photograph, artists of Ukraine's Artel Myth theatre perform "A day in the life of Ukrainians" at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Up to thirty ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 23 of 25 In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Marta Teresa da Rocha, of Spain's Alucinarte Animacion Teatral walks in a park before performing in the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Wait, did that statue really move? It may have been the question many themselves while taking a walk in Bucharest over the past week, during the International Living Statues Festival. less In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, Marta Teresa da Rocha, of Spain's Alucinarte Animacion Teatral walks in a park before performing in the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP

Image 24 of 25 In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, an artist of Spain's Alucinarte Animacion Teatral performs the Neptune character at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. In this Sunday, May 27, 2018, photograph, an artist of Spain's Alucinarte Animacion Teatral performs the Neptune character at the Living Statues International Festival, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP