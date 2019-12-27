AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Anti-government demonstrators run away from a cloud of teargas during clashes with the police in Santiago, Chile, Friday, December 20, 2019. Chile is a celebrating second full month of unprecedented social revolt that has not only altered the country's political landscape, but has also pushed a referendum on the reform of the country's dictatorship.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Chilean activist groups celebrated the second full month of unprecedented social revolt that has altered the country's political landscape.

The leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly said in an interview that he remains focused on trying to win over the military in his campaign to unseat socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, with Venezuela mired in a long economic crunch, burying the dead is becoming an overwhelming financial burden for many poor people, who already struggle to pay for food and shelter.

Guatemalans celebrated St. Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, where a church sits atop a sacred Maya site. People in Mexico City gathered around a giant baby Jesus statue in preparation for Christmas Eve.

In Argentina, former soccer great Diego Maradona met with new President Alberto Fernandez and greeted fans from the balcony where he held up the country's World Cup trophy 30 years earlier.

Forensic workers covered the bodies of passengers who died in bus that crashed with a trailer truck in Guatemala. Family members waited outside a Honduran prison for news of imprisoned relatives after at least 18 inmates were killed during a fight.

A woman placed flowers on the grave of someone who died during the 1989 U.S. military invasion that ousted Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega. Relatives of 43 Mexican students who disappeared five years ago attended a Mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in the capital as they pressed demands for justice.

Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.