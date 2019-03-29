AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Feb. 16, 2019 photo, guests wait for groom Juan Jose Pocaterra and bride Maria Fernanda Vera to arrive to their destination wedding in Acarigua, Venezuela. The wedding guests included wealthy landowners, opposition politicians and a former student leader who nearly lost an eye during an anti-government protest.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Venezuelan jet-setters attended a recent destination wedding, while government supporters joined Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas.

In Sao Paulo, thousands of unemployed people lined up to attend a job fair as Brazil's economy sputters. In Brasilia, President Jair Bolsonaro asked the Defense Ministry to organize "due commemorations" to mark the March 31st anniversary of Brazil's 1964 military coup.

In Mexico City, an event was held at the National Culture Museum in Mexico City in honor of World Puppetry Day.

In Chile, the Archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, was replaced by Pope Francis after being put under criminal investigation. Chilean sex abuse survivors have long accused Ezzati and his predecessor of protecting predator priests.

In Mexico, authorities gave a tour of the now-closed Islas Maria penal colony located off Mexico's Pacific coast. Islas Marias was the last of its kind, the final of a half dozen island penal colonies that were scattered around Latin America.

In Nahuala, Guatemala, a large truck slammed into a crowd gathered on a dark highway in western Guatemala, killing over a dozen people.

Bolivia's "Batallon Colorados" sang the national anthem during an event honoring national hero Eduardo Abaroa, who died in the 1879-1883 War of the Pacific, as part of Sea Day celebrations in La Paz.

In Havana, Britain's Prince Charles droves a vintage car with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a cultural event in Cuba.

Edited by photo editor Tomas Stargardter.