AP Interview: Nicaragua opposition leader sees long road

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan opposition leader Félix Maradiaga says after returning from 14 months in exile that he will not leave again, even though he believes President Daniel Ortega has imposed what he calls a "peace of the graveyard."

The 43-year-old political scientist tells The Associated Press he will focus on organization and opposition unity. Ortega opponents have been unsuccessful at getting the president to leave office after protests and a deadly crackdown last year.

Maradiaga says he will "stay and work from the grassroots."

Maradiaga headed a research and leadership training NGO when it was accused of "financing terrorism" and his arrest was ordered. He fled with his family to the U.S.

This week he returned to Nicaragua, where police waited at the airport but he was not detained.